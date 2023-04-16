Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 15, 2023 – US lawmaker, Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, the accused leaker of highly sensitive Pentagon intelligence documents, and said he’s being treated by the Biden administration “like a traitor and criminal.”

Teixeira was arrested at his mother’s house in North Dighton, Massachusetts on Thursday after being implicated in the disclosure of dozens of sensitive US intelligence documents.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked national security secrets to members of a private Discord channel that he started in 2020. His posts were later disseminated in other Discord channels and on other websites.

The leak is the biggest national security breach in at least 10 years

Greene, the far right republican lawmaker, who is staunchly against the US providing military aid to Ukraine as it attempts to fend off a Russian invasion, has called the Biden administration’s role in the conflict in the former Soviet state “a proxy war with Russia.”

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” Greene (R-Ga.) wrote in a tweet.

The Georgia Republican on Thursday praised Teixeira for telling “the truth” about President Biden “waging war” in Ukraine, suggesting that the Biden administration is “the real enemy.”

Greene praised the alleged leaker for telling “the truth” about the Biden administration’s role in the war in Ukraine.

“And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?” Greene wrote.

In a separate tweet, the Republican firebrand seemed incredulous at the swiftness in which the alleged Pentagon document leaker was apprehended in comparison to the person responsible for leaking the Supreme Court’s majority draft opinion in the case would end up overturning Roe v. Wade last year, who has yet to be caught.

“They couldn’t find the Supreme Court leaker who put Supreme Court Justices lives in danger, but magically, they can find 21-year-old low level National Guardsman ‘responsible’ for exposing the truth about Ukraine,” Greene wrote.

“And the same people that want to take away your guns, are waging war, in a foreign country, without permission from congress. Think about that,” she added.

Greene, who serves on the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees, also compared Teixeira to former US Marine Corps officer Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was disciplined and relieved of his command in 2021 after chastising his bosses over the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a viral Facebook video.

“We have now found out from a supposed 21-year-old National Guardsman that there are American military troops on the ground in Ukraine. Is this another Stu Scheller who revealed the truth about the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal?” Greene said.

“It’s the Biden Admin and the DOD who are acting like criminals. They’re the ones who should be held accountable to the American people because of what they’re doing in Ukraine,” Greene said, adding that Biden should face impeachment over the war in Ukraine.