Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – Former Nyeri MCA, Nyawira Wa Wira, claims that Betty Maina’s relationship with Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Mwangi won’t last long.

Nyawira and Betty Maina, a Woman Rep from Murang’a, have been locking horns after Betty accused her of trying to wreck her relationship.

Nyawira warned the youthful Woman Rep that Eric is a community husband, adding that she should have done some research before she fell in love with him.

She further described Eric as a notorious womanizer with a bad-boy character.

She claimed that Betty is also using Eric to gain political mileage because of his close relationship with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is the immediate former Mathira MP.

Below is what the MCA posted on her Facebook account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.