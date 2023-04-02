Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, 02 April 2023 – The wife of renowned Kenyan reggae deejay and emcee, MC Teargas alias Baba Dede, has taken to social media to wash his dirty linen.

Julie Njoki claimed she left her marriage because of her husband’s infidelity.

The popular NRG radio deejay used to cheat on her with multiple women, including their ‘mama fua’.

She alleged that he impregnated their ‘mama fua’.

Njoki further claimed that MC Teargas used to beat her in the presence of their son Dede and threatened to release a video to prove her claims.

Apparently, MC Teargas is a close friend of DJ Brownskin, who is trending after he recorded a video of his wife poisoning herself to death.

Check out her Facebook post.

Below are photos of MC Teargas and his wife during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.