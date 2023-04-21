Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has come out from his six months sabbatical and issued a message on the resumption of Azimio One Kenya Alliance demonstrations as announced by Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga.

Joho has been missing in action since Raila lost the presidential seat to President William Ruto in August last year.

Speaking with KTN News on Friday after marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Joho said that he is in support of his boss, Raila Odinga, further claiming that President William Ruto’s government is insensitive to the hard economic times.

“Things are getting tough each day due to the government’s plans and policies which cannot be understood. People are hurting due to the high cost of living and it is time they are pushed to do what is necessary to make life better for Kenyans.”

“I have been asked for a while why I have not been attending Raila’s rallies and demos, the fact is that I subscribe fully to the ideology of Raila Odinga. That must be known, I am Raila, and Raila is me.”

“I have been away due to health reasons and even now I am recovering. I can assure you as soon as I am fit, Raila will be behind me in those demos, and I will be on the front line. I am not retiring as some people claim, I am in ODM to stay and support whatever the party does,” said Joho who is also ODM deputy party leader.

