Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 14, 2023 – Some men sparked off a debate on Twitter this morning after saying a man’s wife cannot be regarded as his family member.

They shared this opinion while reacting to the unconfirmed reports about Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi whose wife filed for divorce and allegedly wanted more than half of his property and fortune.

He is one of the highest-paid players in Ligue 1 and receives more than a million euros per month.

The estranged wife therefore would have had the jackpot.

Unconfirmed reports claim that when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had no property and that the bank had none either.

It is alleged that Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

This is the number 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Now, no one has confirmed this report but several men on social media are applauding Hakimi and saying he made a smart move.

While also reacting to the story, some men opined that this has shown that a wife is not your relative.

One man wrote

‘When I say your wife is not your family they think I’m being funny but the fact remains that your wife is not your family. The only female that can ride for you is your mom, sister and daughter and these are the only female that should matter.’

Many people however differed with them, insisting that a man’s wife is a member of his family.