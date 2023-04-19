Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A hairdresser made her apprentices kneel by the side of the road as punishment for being stubborn.

A video shared online shows six young women on their knees on the coal-tarred road, while passersby watched them.

One of the apprentices appeared tired at some point and is seen on all four limbs.

“Stubbornness students,” the hairdresser wrote as she shared the video online.

The video has started a debate, with many saying it is risky to have them kneel on the road.

