Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Residents of Greatwall estate in Athi River saved the life of a young woman who was reportedly pushed through the bedroom window by her husband after a domestic dispute.

Neighbours responded after the woman screamed for help while clinging to the bedroom window.

Her husband reportedly beat her and tried to push her through the window for failing to come back home on Saturday night.

Concerned neighbours forcefully entered the house that is located on the 5th floor and rescued the woman.

Her husband claimed that she failed to come back home on Saturday night and when she questioned her, she started lecturing him like a baby.

“She spent the night outside and doesn’t want to be questioned,” the aggrieved husband was heard saying in the video.

He further alleged that it was not the first time she was sleeping outside.

The matter is being handled at Athi River police station.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.