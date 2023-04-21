Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Klint Ludwig, grandson of 84-year-old Andrew Lester who shot and nearly killed a 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in Missouri, has alleged that his grandfather is a racist.

Appearing on a CNN programme, Klint disclosed that his grandfather is a Trump supporter who has been radicalized by racist conservative views in recent years.

He said he was “disgusted” by Lester’s alleged attack on Yarl, calling it a “horrible tragedy.” Klint also said he is 100 percent in Yarl’s corner.

When CNN anchor, Don Lemon asked Klint why he was speaking out against his grandfather, he responded by saying “It is right thing to do, in this country it happens over and over again where people get away with killing unarmed innocent Black people. People need to speak out and not make any excuses for this kind of behavior and violence.”

Klint further revealed that his grandfather is a “stock American Christian male” with “racist tendencies.”

He also alleged that as his grandfather got older, he became conspiratorial and would say “weird racist things,” which seemed to be the result of watching conservative media outlets all day long. Ludwig went on to say Lester is a Trump supporter and, within the last five years or so, he became radicalized with these toxic views.