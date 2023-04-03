Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – Graham Potter is set to receive around £13million in compensation after being sacked by Chelsea.

Chelsea paid a Premier League record £22m to Brighton to extract Potter and his contract staff from the Amex Stadium in September after giving Thomas Tuchel a pay-off of £10m.

The football manager was appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement on September 8 on a five-year deal, but he’s left the club just seven months into that contract, after winning only seven of his 22 Premier League games in charge.

In addition, Potter has earned around £7m in salary during his brief spell in charge.

Chelsea’s extraordinary managerial spending will increase the need for a mass sale of players this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s spending rules after the club published losses of £121m for the 2021/22 season last week.