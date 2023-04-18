Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has put Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s assets in Kisumu at risk after he slammed him for portraying Luos in a bad light by alleging that Kisumu is a place where investments are insecure.

In a statement yesterday, Governor Nyong’o revealed that Mudavadi owns a parcel of land, among other investments in Kisumu City.

“Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, in an address a few days ago in Western Kenya to a partisan audience, portrayed Kisumu as a place where investments are insecure. Let it be known that Musalia himself is a landowner and a notable investor in the city of Kisumu,” read the statement in part.

Nyong’o stated that he has not received any complaint from Mudavadi regarding his properties and investments in Kisumu.

“I have not, as the Governor of this great County, received any complaints from him regarding the insecurity of his investments and properties in Kisumu,” said Nyong’o.

He accused the former vice president of besmirching Kisumu’s name to achieve political ambition.

“He has recklessly tried to besmirch the good name that Kisumu enjoys nationally and internationally to achieve a narrow and selfish political ambition,” he added.

He further stated that the people of Kisumu will hold peaceful demonstrations as directed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

“We shall demonstrate peacefully, fully conscious that our detractors are ready to capitalize on these demonstrations to destroy the gains we have made in terms of investments and development. We shall not allow them to succeed,” said Nyong’o.

The mere mention of Mudavadi’s assets in Kisumu ahead of Raila Odinga’s demos makes them a target for the demonstrators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.