Sunday, 09 April 2023 – Rogue police officers based at Chuka police station are on the spot after they reportedly killed the chairman of boda boda riders, who is also a youth leader when he led the residents to protest after two murder suspects who killed their friend after a night of partying were released after bribing cops.

A police officer reportedly drew a pistol and shot Willis Mugambi, popularly known as Kiraku, during the protests.

Kiraku was described as an outstanding community leader.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki led local leaders in calling out the rogue police officer who shot Kiraku.

He wants the killer cop to be brought to book.

The area MP also condemned police brutality as he mourned the slain youth leader and boda boda chairman.

Below are photos of the slain youth leader.

