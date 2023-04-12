Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Abraham Kithure Kindiki, has dismissed claims that police were ordered to shoot to kill Azimio One Kenya Alliance supporters when they were demonstrating last month.

Appearing before the National Assembly to respond to questions by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, Kindiki affirmed that there are no shoot-to-kill orders against demonstrators or any other suspects.

The CS said where there have been shooting incidents of protesters, investigations are ongoing to establish who used live ammunition during protests.

“The policy of this administration is zero tolerance on extrajudicial killings, the police officers have been informed accordingly,” Kindiki said.

“We shall not protect officials who misuse their firearms to kill people other than what the law provides on the use of lethal force,” Kindiki added

This is good news to Azimio supporters since they may take to the streets next week if the bipartisan talks between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration and Azimio collapse.

