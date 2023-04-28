Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 28, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has castigated the government for ordering the arrest of renowned televangelist, Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

Odero, who is a senior pastor at New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, was arrested over mass killings of his followers.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, said the notorious pastor has been dumping bodies at a morgue near his church.

But speaking on Friday, Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, said the arrest of pastor Ezekiel was uncalled for an God will punish Kenyans harshly for arresting the prominent man of the cloth.

“I don’t think it was warranted for police to arrest Pastor Ezekiel Odero. One criminal who was running a cult and another one referring to himself as Yesu wa Tongaren cannot be the cause and or result of blanket condemnation of the church. God will punish us heavily for this… I strongly oppose this act,” Barasa said.

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki said Ezekiel will be charged with mass killings and indoctrination of his followers.

