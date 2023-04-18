Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Daniella Okocha, the daughter of football legend, Jay-Jay Okocha, has replied a man who asked why her father is yet to react to her new photos.

Daniella, who is currently vacationing in Greece, took to Instagram on Monday night April 17, to share her photos.

Commenting on the photos, one of her followers asked why her father is yet to ‘like’ the post.

Daniella simply replied, “go and ask him”