Friday, April 21, 2023 – Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that he is the son of Mau Mau.

Speaking at her Muthaiga home on Thursday when she received Field Marshall Mary Muthoni, Mama Ngina said it is wrong for Gachagua to claim he is a son of Mau Mau, yet he didn’t participate in the liberation of Kenyans from colonialism.

Mama Ngina said Kenyans must never afford to neglect those who fought for the country’s freedom.

”Look at her, she is the real freedom fighter and not the other ones. They went out there and did a lot for the country,” Mama Ngina said.

In another dig aimed at Gachagua, Mama Ngina asked Kenyans to be vigilant and jealously guard the gains achieved by those who sacrificed a lot for the country.

“I want to request you continue making peace in this country, knowing well that we have brought it from far,” she said.

During the brief event, Muthoni who was accompanied by her descendants brought Mama Ngina a variety of gifts including two goats and an assortment of foodstuffs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST