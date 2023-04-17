Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Shollei on Monday claimed that Azimio MPs are complaining of being broke like church mice for participating in the demos organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, Shollei claimed that some of their counterparts are spending a lot of funds to mobilize youths.

“If you talk to our colleagues from Azimio in Parliament, they will tell you they are tired because they are expected to mobilize people to come to the streets and use their money to mobilize them,” Shollei claimed.

Shollei, who is also National Assembly Deputy Speaker, questioned why the Raila Odinga-led coalition was demonstrating over the high cost of living, yet their actions show the opposite.

She said with the money the leaders were using on fuelling their vehicles and purchasing sufurias, they could choose to go and donate foodstuff to the struggling wananchi.

“When you buy sufuria and put them on the head, they cost probably between Sh180. Why don’t you use the money and buy unga for needy people? Why don’t you buy subsidized fertilizer for someone who needs it?” Shollei posed

The Kenyan DAILY POST