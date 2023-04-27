Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Kenyans will have to wait longer for the prices of basic commodities to come down.

This is after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi admitted that it is almost impossible for President William Ruto to turn around the economy and make things better for Kenyans within the time frame that he promised.

Appearing before the National Assembly for grilling, Mudavadi asked Kenyans to give the Kenya Kwanza administration at least 2 years before they start seeing visible fruits.

According to Mudavadi, there is no quick fix to the challenges facing the country.

“It will be folly for me to stand here and tell Kenyans that you can have an outright instant solution to the recovery of our economy, it will be a folly,” he said.

He noted the Kenya Kwanza government has put in place measures to try and tackle the high cost of living, including instituting a tax waiver for food stuffs worth Ksh.10 billion and asked those who benefit from the same to pass it on to fellow Kenyans.

Asked when Kenyans will start enjoying from the measures that have been put in place, Mudavadi was categorical that it won’t be anytime soon.

“I want to be very honest to this House and to the Kenyan people, that we are in this for the long haul, the circumstances that we are in cannot be wished away like instant coffee,” he said.

“We’re going to focus on priorities and have them sustained consistently, religiously, and we need to be prepared to have at least two years of challenges, but there is hope.”

During campaigns, Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade had promised fix Kenyan economy within 6 months, but he needs 2 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.