Monday April 3, 2023 – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly ordering the contract killing of her mother in Russia.

The mother, named Anastasia Milosskaya, 38, was beaten and strangled to death when she arrived home.

Two days later her body was wrapped in plastic and a mattress and dumped in a garbage skip in Balashikha in the Moscow region.

Her daughter and a 15-year-old boy, who was living in her family’s flat and is presumed to be her boyfriend, are accused of paying two other teenagers 350,000 rubles ($6,730) to carry out the killing.

The mother had ordered the boyfriend to leave believing he was a bad influence on her daughter, it is alleged.

The girl, her boyfriend, and the two suspects contracted to carry out the killing are all between ages 14 and 17.

They were remanded in a young persons’ detention facility for one month pending further investigations.

The daughter and the boy are accused of allowing their “accomplices” into the flat.

They were present as the suspected contract killers allegedly attacked the woman when she returned home.

The alleged killers then left the body in the flat where the daughter and boyfriend were living.

Two days later, they returned and carried out the body on a makeshift stretcher, dumping it in a nearby skip – but a janitor found the corpse the next morning.

The Investigative Committee alleged the girl and her male friend intended to live on her mother’s savings of more than £30,000.

A friend of the 14-year-old girl said: “She spoke about hating her mother many times, even though her mother was a good person who loved her.”

The girl’s grandmother said her granddaughter had come under the influence of the boy who was from a “difficult family”.

Other sources said the victim had sought to improve her life and always cared for her daughter.

The maximum sentence the suspects face is ten years initially in a youth correctional colony.