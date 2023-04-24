Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 24, 2023 – Ghanaian reggae/ dancehall artiste Mustapha Rahman, known as Rudebwoy Ranking has allegedly passed away.

According to Joy TV, the musician passed away in the early hours of Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra where he had been receiving treatment.

The cause of his illness is still unknown as at press time.

Rudebwoy was known for songs like ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, ‘My Time’, among others.

Rest In Peace Rudebwoy Ranking 💔



Rest In Allah's Abode🙇🏻‍♂️🕊 pic.twitter.com/cTIjey8oqU — #JOB🙏♑ (@ElishaCarta) April 24, 2023