Thursday April 13, 2023 – A new ground-breaking malaria vaccine developed by Britain’s Oxford University is to be used in Ghana, the first time it has received regulatory clearance anywhere in the world.

Professor Adrian Hill, chief investigator of the R21/Matrix-M vaccine programme and director of the university’s Jenner Institute, said it marked the “culmination of 30 years of malaria vaccine research at Oxford with the design and provision of a high efficacy vaccine that can be supplied at adequate scale to the countries who need it most”.

The international research team suggested the vaccine could represent a turning point in the fight against the mosquito-borne parasitic disease responsible for killing 627,000 people mostly African children in 2020 alone.

“The vaccine has been approved for use in children aged 5-36 months, the age group at highest risk of death from malaria,” Oxford university said in a statement.

“It is hoped that this first crucial step will enable the vaccine to help Ghanaian and African children to effectively combat malaria,” it added.

Last September, Oxford announced that a booster dose of the new malaria vaccine maintained a high level of protection against the disease, expressing hopes that the inexpensive injection could be produced on a large scale in a matter of years.

In 2021, a different vaccine produced by GSK became the first to be recommended for widespread use against malaria by the World Health Organization, and has now been administered to more than a million children in Africa.

But research has found that the effectiveness of GSK’s vaccine is around 60 percent, and significantly wanes over time even with a booster dose.

Oxford’s R21/Matrix-M vaccine meanwhile was found to be 77 percent effective at preventing malaria in research published last year beating the percent goal set by the WHO.