Monday, April 17, 2023 – In what is likely to amount to a mockery by President William Ruto’s government, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has advised civil servants to consider taking up side hustlers as they wait on the government to pay their delayed salaries.

Responding to concerns that government employees were being forced to exploit other avenues due to salary delays, Murkomen endorsed the idea of civil servants engaging in farming and the taxi business as part-time economic activity to supplement their income.

“There’s a lady civil servant forced to engage in the taxi cab business as a side hustle to supplement her income, since civil servant’s salaries started coming late.”

“She leaves work at 5 pm, switches on mobile taxi apps, and only returns home after she has hit the 5,000 daily target,” popular newspaper columnist Gabriel Oguda wrote.

In reply, Murkomen, who heads the transport sector, noted that this was a welcome move to the industry.

“This is very good news for our transport sector especially if you consider the challenges we have been facing in the ride-hailing sector, especially among the drivers,” he replied.

Ruto’s government has been unable to pay its employees their March salaries, claiming it is broke due to spiraling debts that former President Uhuru Kenyatta accrued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.