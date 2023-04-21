Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 20, 2023 – Gerard Pique has taken his new love Clara Chia Marti to Abu Dhabi for a romantic break to celebrate her 24th birthday.

It is believed to be the first time the couple have celebrated the Catalan beauty’s birthday together following Pique’s split from Shakira and their decision to go public with their romance last year.

Spanish media are reporting the former Barcelona defender, 36, and his girlfriend, 24, will return to their home city this weekend before he jets to Miami to see his two sons with Shakira following their relocation to the States.

The couple were spotted leaving Barcelona on Tuesday April 18, a day ahead of Clara Chia’s birthday and are believed to be staying in a luxury hotel.

Shakira’s split from Pique was confirmed last May after a relationship lasting 11 years. Their breakup was not entirely unexpected as Spanish tabloids had already claimed the couple were on the verge of breaking up, with sources claiming Gerard had cheated on the star.

Her brief statement read: ‘We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.’

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple had been living separately for weeks after he was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, the retired footballer was living a ‘party lifestyle’ after the split, living in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

In August 2022, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend Clara, after he was pictured kissing her at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

Clara is understood to have met Gerard after working at his company Kosmos, in the Public Relations office.

Three months later, Shakira talked at length for the first time about her split – but opted to not talk about Gerard’s new relationship with a much younger woman.

She said: ‘Oh, this is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview.

‘I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation.

‘And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.’

Shakira also appeared to pen lyrics about her split, releasing the single Te Felicito (I Congratulate You), a collaboration with Ozuna.

A key line in the song is translated as: ‘To make you whole / I broke myself in pieces / I was warned, but I didn’t take heed / Don’t tell me you’re sorry / I know you well and I know you’re lying.’