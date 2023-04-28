Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 28, 2023 – Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has called for the prosecution of the cultic pastors, Paul Mackenzie, and Ezekiel Odero if found guilty of committing any offenses as accused.

In a statement, Pastor Dorcas noted that the country is governed by law, and criminals should be dealt with per the constitution.

However, she defended the church, stating that the case should be handled separately from the clamour to clamp down on churches and deacons, as Mackenzie may have acted on his own accord.

“If Paul Mackenzie is a criminal, he should be treated as an individual. Even his family should not be part of his crime. Paul Mackenzie is not the church. In fact, he has said he is not a pastor, but he is Mr. Paul,” she stated at an event celebrating widows in Kibra, Nairobi.

She advised the police, DCI and DPP to follow the legal procedure to probe both Mackenzie and Ezekiel and serve justice.

“We cannot stand there and say because one Christian has been caught in a compromising situation, the whole body of Christ should be condemned. A criminal is a criminal, a terrorist is a terrorist, a murderer is a murderer.”

“Let them be taken through the law and be prosecuted if they are guilty. Let them be put behind bars,” she noted.

While Mackenzie has been in custody for a whole week, Pastor Ezekiel of the New Life Church was arrested yesterday by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kilifi, but transferred later to Mombasa.

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki revealed that Ezekiel would be charged with criminal charges relating to the mass killing of his followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.