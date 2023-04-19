Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now seems bothered over the International Criminal Court (ICC) after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga reported him at The Hague-based court for crimes against humanity during Azimio protests.

Speaking during the opening of the Deputy Governors’ Consultative meeting, Gachagua warned Raila against suing him at ICC, saying he did what he did in defence of his boss, President William Ruto.

According to Gachagua, he is not to be blamed as he was only defending Ruto that’s why he ordered police to deal ruthlessly with Azimio protesters.

He reaffirmed that he was ready to take the bullet for Ruto, whose government was under attack by the Opposition.

“These Azimio characters are threatening to report me at the Hague. I do not know how defending your boss can be a crime against humanity.”

“I think they have lost their heads. If they send the letter there, it will be returned to the sender because they do not seem to understand how ICC works,” Gachagua remarked

The DP made the comments concerning the disquiet between some deputy governors and the county chiefs.

He advised them against publicly confronting their bosses, stating that it caused a lack of confidence in the county government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST