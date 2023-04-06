Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confessed that he is still being intimidated by Chief Justice Martha Koome-led Judiciary over his multi-billion corruption case.

Speaking in Nairobi while closing the third symposium on Greening Judiciaries in Africa, Gachagua his experience in the corridors of justice has left him looking over his shoulders each time he sees the Chief Justice and the court.

According to the DP, nearly six months after his multi-billion graft case was dropped, he is still hesitant to interact with judicial officials.

“I must say that appearing before many chief justices and judges is rather intimidating. In my earlier life, before the people of Kenya decided to bring me to this side of the divide, I was a constant visitor before you in not-very-pleasant circumstances.”

“Anytime you invite me I am a bit hesitant because I am appearing before you in different circumstances. But we are healing slowly and this continuously appearing before you completes that healing,” Gachagua told the delegates.

In November, the anti-corruption court allowed the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s application to withdraw a Ksh.7.4 billion fraud case against DP Gachagua and nine others.

In the ruling, the court faulted the DPP for pressing charges on the then-Mathira MP and his co-accused without conducting conclusive investigations.

The prosecution had applied for withdrawal of charges on grounds that it would be prejudicial for the cases to go on as it is since the evidence tabled in court was not enough.

