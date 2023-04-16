Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to protect Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, who is being intimidated by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

On Wednesday, Azimio One Kenya Alliance under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wrote to the International Criminal Court accusing Koome of committing crimes against humanity when he dealt with Azimio protesters last month.

But speaking on Saturday, Gachagua who is the second in command urged Koome to continue doing his work and assured him that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government will protect him from bullying by Azimio.

“They are trying to intimidate the IG but I want to assure the police boss to stand firm and continue doing his work,” Gachagua said,

“All you did is to protect life and property. SoI want to assure you that the Government of President William Ruto will protect you fully and you should not be intimidated, you should not be,” Gachagua added.

At least three people died and several were injured during the protests called by Raila Odinga over the high cost of living and the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him in the August 2022 election in which President William Ruto was declared the winner.

