Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has commended President William Ruto for dignifying the public sector.

Speaking during the release of the performance contracting report at the Kenya International Convention Conference (KICC), Gachagua said before Ruto took over, the public service was demoralised, staff demeaned and treated like outcasts.

“The senior civil servants were harassed and treated like criminals,” he said.

He went on to describe how Kamau Thuge, the former Principal Secretary of Treasury was allegedly harassed by police officers in the full glare of cameras.

“He was matched from the 10th floor of the Treasury, put in a vehicle, locked up, only to be declared later that he had no case,” he said.

“He had already been demeaned, before family, friends and society.”

Gachagua further thanked Ruto for affirming that senior public servants should be handled with dignity and decorum.

“We are not saying that investigative agencies should not do their work, all we are saying is before you can conclude that someone has done something wrong, protect their dignity,” he said.

“It is wrong to humiliate them and treat them unfairly before you have a case against them.”

He, however, noted that since Ruto took over, the humiliation of public servants has not happened

The Kenyan DAILY POST