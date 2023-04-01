Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he will resign if President William Ruto agrees to have a handshake with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

On Saturday, State House spokesman, Hussein Mohamed and Raila Odinga’s spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua said Ruto and Raila will have an engagement next week to strike a deal on how to move the country forward and suspend demonstrations.

Makau also announced the suspension of all Azimio demos to give negotiations between Ruto and Raila a chance.

But speaking in Mukurweini on Saturday, Gachagua said he will resign if President William Ruto agrees to have a handshake with Raila Odinga.

Terming Raila a bully, Gachagua said he cannot work with Raila Odinga in the same government and will do the honorable thing of resigning as the second in command.

“If my boss agrees to have a handshake with Mzee wa Kitendawilili I will resign and come back here and continue with my farming business,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.