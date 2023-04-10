Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again thrown a spanner into the works as he tabled fresh demands ahead of the planned talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders.

The talks which will happen in Parliament will address issues raised by Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, and his close stalwarts.

Among the issues Raila Odinga has tabled are the high cost of living and electoral injustice.

However, speaking on Sunday, Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, a close ally of Gachagua, said they will table a proposal rooting for equitable distribution of revenue through the ‘one man-one vote-one shilling allocation’.

Koimburi said the Mt Kenya region has been generating over 30 percent of the national revenue and insisted that the allocation of resources should henceforth be based on population.

“Juja has for instance been hectic to give out bursary forms. The place is heavily populated and with the little, I get as allocation, it becomes difficult to share. It is time we pursue equity in the distribution of resources based on the population. My people in their big numbers pay taxes but the return to their efforts is too little,” Koimburi said.

Koimburi is said to have been sent by Gachagua to table the proposal to complicate the planned Bipartisan talks between Ruto and Raila’s team.

