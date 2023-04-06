Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who said he doesn’t want to shake his hands.

Raila, who spoke on Tuesday, said he doesn’t want a handshake with President William Ruto and added that he can’t shake hands with Gachagua.

“We have never talked about the handshake. That is the language that has been coming from the other side. It is them that have been saying these people want Handshake and Nusu Mkate. Take it to Mr. Gachagua, I do not want to even shake his hands,” he said.

But in response, Gachagua, who spoke in Kiambu on Thursday, said neither does he want to shake Raila’s hand.

“Those people should leave me alone. I am not a hardliner; I am just saying what my bosses want. My people do not want a handshake – or do you? He said the other day that he does not want to shake my hand, do I look like I would accept his greeting? ” Gachagua asked.

The DP said nothing good comes out of a handshake.

“He had a handshake with our prince who was a good person full of respect but later, you all saw what happened. Even if there is a handshake, I as Rigathi Gachagua will not be there,” he said.

