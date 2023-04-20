Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has detailed how President Uhuru Kenyatta circumvented salary delays during his tenure.

Speaking during a conference with Deputy Governors in Mombasa County, the DP claimed that Uhuru occasionally took loans from local banks to pay the salaries.

He expressed that the Jubilee administration strategy was flawed as it did not address the issues that were causing the salary delays.

Gachagua maintained that President William Ruto decided not to emulate Uhuru’s strategy because the loans were costly.

“It is true that we have had challenges because the President has made a conscious decision that it is not prudent for the government to borrow money from banks at 14 percent interest to pay salaries.

“We have agreed as a government that the only way to restore the economy of the country to where President Mwai Kibaki left it is to fund the budget through revenue collection,” Gachagua detailed.

In what appeared to be a direct attack on Uhuru, Gachagua noted that only a few politicians were benefitting from the expensive loans as some of the officials in the past administration had shares in local banks.

The DP added that the loans contributed largely to the current economic situation as Ruto had to prioritise repaying the loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST