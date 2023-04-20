Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Civil servants have been left in a state of confusion after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that they have been paid their salaries in full.

This comes even as doctors in more than six counties have downed their tools over delayed salaries.

Speaking during a conference with Deputy Governors in Mombasa County, Gachagua noted that the delayed salaries had already been paid in full.

“Last month we had challenges because the previous administration used to borrow money from banks linked to the same leaders and we said no to it,” he asserted.

Gachagua was responding to concerns over the delayed salaries and the cash crunch that is facing some county governments owing to late disbursements by the national government.

A number of government officials experienced salary delays in March – delays that had not been experienced in the country over the years.

The delays also saw the Kenya Kwanza administration attract criticism over the delays even as Azimio la Umoja leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called for an audit over the same.

