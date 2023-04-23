Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 23 April 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met his former college mate Ichangai Muiruri in Botswana, where he is on official duty.

Ichangai, a land economist, runs the biggest land valuation firm in Botswana.

Gachagua and Ichangai have been friends for decades.

He hired him to deejay in his wedding and got paid Ksh 3,000.

Gachagua used the money to buy a piece of land in Kahawa Sukari that was selling at Ksh 50,000 back then.

The same piece of land is now selling at Ksh 15 milllion.

As I met Kenyans living in Botswana last night, I was elated to see Ichangai Muiruri, my former college mate at the University of Nairobi. A land economist who has lived here for 25 years now, he runs the biggest Land Valuation firm in Botswana.

I invited him to join me in my early morning run for us to catch up. As we walked through the streets of Gaborone, we traced our treasured memories in the Eighties, as he took me through the opportunities in real estate and farming in Botswana that Kenyans can invest in.

I took this time to thank him for having given me a business opportunity in 1989 when he hired my mobile Disco for his pre-wedding and subsequent wedding evening party and paid me Ksh1,500 each for both occasions.

With the Ksh 3,000 from Ichangai, I added another Ksh 2000 to place a Ksh 5000 deposit. It was a 10% deposit for a quarter of an acre plot at Kahawa Sukari in Nairobi that was then selling at Ksh 50,000.

Today, I receive daily offers to sell the same plot for Ksh 15 million. Tumetoka mbali! Tena mbali saana.

