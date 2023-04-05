Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, has irked hustlers after taking credit for all her husband’s success.

This is after she credited her prayers for making Gachagua the Deputy President and ignoring hustlers who played a critical role in putting him in office in the first place.

According to Pastor Dorcas, it is because of the power of prayer that her husband is the second-most powerful man in Kenya.

She noted that her role as a prayerful wife enabled her husband to become the Deputy President during the August 9 general elections last year.

In a viral video, she expressed her admiration for her husband, calling him a blessed man and claiming that he is where he is in the government of Kenya because of prayers.

“I pray for him more than any other man. Whoever has been having any doubt that I pray for him, he cannot be where he is without prayers,” Pastor Dorcas said.

Gachagua was picked as the running mate of Dr. William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza umbrella.

The duo won the presidential election’s seat in a tight race with the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya candidate Raila Odinga, who was flagged by Ms. Martha Karua, coming in second.

Although Raila filed a petition to annul the Kenya Kwanza win, it was unsuccessful. Since then, Gachagua has been at loggerheads with Odinga for discrediting the current regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST