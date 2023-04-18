Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not an easy man to deal with and is not a pushover as US President Joe Biden’s friend, Senator Chris Coons, found out.

This is after Gachagua revealed how he cornered Senator Chris Coons during their meeting to discuss a possible dialogue between the two antagonists; President William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua claimed that the US Senator was at pains to explain the fallout between the 45th US President Donald Trump, and his successor, President Joe Biden.

The DP posed a query to Coons to explain why Trump was not invited to Biden’s government after the elections.

Gachagua noted that the US and Kenya read different scripts in resolving their issues.

“I told him yes, I would also want peace to prevail in Kenya but in the US, after Trump lost and there was a lot of unrest, why did you not invite him and give him half the government?” Gachagua posed.

“I told him to tell Raila that we would not sit down for talks and that if he wants to talk to us, he should talk to his MPs to talk to our MPs (in Parliament),” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST