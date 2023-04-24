Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament (MP) Ngunjiri Wambugu has described Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a genius over his spirited fight against alcoholism in Mt. Kenya.

Speaking yesterday, Wambugu opined that Gachagua had embarked on a campaign to bring Mt Kenya together around a common course rather than a selfish ambition.

According to Wambugu, Gachagua was rebranding himself around the fight against illicit brew, a strategy that may overshadow former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and other leaders and make him the only kingpin of the region.

Uniting the region against a common enemy, the proliferation of illicit brew and drug abuse, was a powerful tactic capable of getting all elected leaders to subscribe to his school of thought.

“The prevalence of illicit alcohol in Mt Kenya is a live existential threat to our community. Mobilising the political pillar to fix this, is good leadership.

“Gachagua should now also mobilise the other two pillars of our society behind this cause; the Economic Pillar (business and corporate leaders), and the Social Pillar (religious leaders and elders). And we will permanently slay this dragon.”

“I would like to commend him because that is a very powerful tactic. You cannot unite a region just for the sake of it but for a justified course. Within a month, he has not only met governors, senators, MPs but also Members of County Assembly (MCAs) to rally them against the menace,” he remarked.

However, he advised Gachagua to seek an audience with the business community and religious leaders to effectively deal with the region’s illicit brews and drug abuse.

