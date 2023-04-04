Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – President William Ruto may have burned his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in order to secure the truce with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This was alluded to by Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who revealed the intrigues that led to Ruto and Raila agreeing to dialogue for the sake of the country.

According to Coons, he told Ruto and Raila to seek political responsibility for the attacks and the destruction of property, including the invasion and looting of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm and Raila’s Spectre Company by goons allegedly sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto reportedly agreed to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

Gachagua was in charge of the country on 27th of March when armed men invaded Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City farm and made away with sheep worth Sh70 million.

As they were raiding Uhuru’s farm, another group stormed Raila’s Spectre Company in the Industrial area and left huge damage to the building.

All these invasions and attacks were said to have been coordinated by Gachagua to force Uhuru to stop funding Raila’s protests.

It now remains to be seen which head will role as a sign of good faith on the part of Ruto in order for the truce with Raila to last.

The Kenyan DAILY POST