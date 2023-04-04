Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – It appears the truce between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has hit Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hard.

So hard that Gachagua has been left with nothing more to talk about or tell Kenyans.

This was evident when he made the shortest speech ever since becoming the DP.

While attending the Social Protection Conference at the School of Government, Gachagua surprised those attending the event when he simply greeted people and then immediately invited the Head of State to the stage.

In the 40 seconds speech, Gachagua acknowledged President William Ruto’s effort to ensure that the country is peaceful and productive.

“Your Excellency, I don’t have much to say today,” Gachagua noted as he warmly gestured to the audience.

The Deputy President also expressed his joy after Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga called off countrywide anti-government protests.

“When Kenya is peaceful, businesses are uninterrupted and Kenyans are busy, I don’t have much to say,” he added.

According to Gachagua, there was no need for him to make long speeches since his work of ensuring that the country is at peace had been completed.

“It is now my privilege to ask you to be upstanding as I invite His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto,” Gachagua noted.

In response, the audience laughed with an expression of shock at one of the shortest speeches ever made by the politician in the country.

Before the truce, Gachagua made long speeches whenever he got the opportunity with Raila as the subject, but now he has nothing more to say.

The Kenyan DAILY POST