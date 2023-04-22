Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta to donate some of her vast lands to Mau Mau survivors.

Speaking at his residence in Sagana on Saturday, Gachagua said the Kenyatta family had not helped the Mau Mau fighters for over 60 years, but it is not too late to do it.

“I am happy to hear some people saying they are planning on how to help the Mau Mau and even if they have not helped them in over 60 years, it is not late.

“The Mau Mau and their children are suffering and all we are asking is that you help them in meaningful ways,” Gachagua said.

“All the land they took that belonged to Mau Mau, they should give even half of it to the Mau Mau and their children, including me. That’s all we are asking for,” Gachagua added.

The second in command said now that they claim to be concerned about the Mau Mau, giving them the land is the best thing Mama Ngina can do.

He noted that most of the land owned by the country’s founding family lays bare and some of it is occupied by wild animals.

He offered to mobilise the Mau Mau families and their children for a meeting with them.

The deputy president’s remarks come a day after Mama Ngina warned against what she termed as imposter freedom fighters wrongly taking credit at the expense of the real warriors who ushered in Kenya’s independence.

Mama Ngina seems to be targeting Gachagua who has been bragging in public that he is a son of Mau Mau.

The Kenyan DAILY POST