Sunday, April 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome are in deep trouble after the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed receipt of Azimio’s petition to probe police during protests.

However, ICC in a statement, said the receipt of the petition does not imply that the court will investigate Azimio la Umoja’s claims a week after Azimio wrote to the court to seek its intervention.

In the letter, the Azimio coalition cited article seven of the Rome Statute, saying the police under the instructions of Gachagua and Koome orchestrated and executed a systemic attack on protesters and also the banning of protests, a right protected by the constitution of Kenya 2010.

At the moment, the office of the prosecutor has declined to comment on the next course of action but should the prosecutor decide that Gachagua and Koome are culpable as per Azimio’s claims of crimes against humanity then the ICC would issue a warrant of arrest for the IG and other suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.