Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – For the last two weeks, Kenyans have been treated to a horror movie, where a renowned pastor identified as Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been accused of slaughtering over 87 of his followers by telling them to starve to death to meet Jesus Christ.

The pastor has been executing his gory job at Shakahola Forest for the last 7 years using the name of Good News International Church.

The Bible says in the book Matthew 7: 15 “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves”

Despite Mathew in his synoptic book warning Kenyans against falling into traps of these false prophets, millions of Kenyans are still trapped in this false prophet bondage and they are like what Apostle Paul told Galatians in Galatians 3; 3” How foolish can you be? After starting your new lives in the Spirit, why are you now trying to become perfect by your own human effort?”’

Following what Apostle Paul told the Ephesians in Ephesians 5: 11.” Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them”, The Kenyan DAILY POST will expose fake and notorious pastors in Kenya who are false prophets, vampires of human souls and merciless beasts who are no longer fishers of men but tormentors of men.

Here are the names of top con pastors in Kenya

1. Pastor Ezekiel Odero: Pastor Ezekiel Odero is a Mombasa-based televangelist who has amassed millions by selling anointing oil and fake miracles. He travels with top-of-the-range cars and he is building a state-of-the-art university in his ‘Kivulini theatre’ thanks to selling fake anointing oil and strings to his gullible followers. We challenge the fake pastor to go to Kenyatta National Hospital and heal the sick instead of lying on TV that he performs miracles.

2. Prophet David Owuor: This is another fake prophet that Apostle Mathew referred to in his book as ‘ravening wolves’. The man pays social media influencers to lie to Kenyans about how he performs miracles and he has amassed billions selling anointing oil. He recently built a mansion in Runda thanks to his supporters who are spiritually blind and cannot see the glory of Jesus Christ.

3. Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife – The two con pastors have been in that business for over 20 years. The two live in opulence thanks to tithe from their gullible followers and money from their fake prayers. They perform fake miracles to their followers who are mostly young confused Kenyans. Kiunas have turned the house of worship into an open-air market where all sorts of businesses are carried out at their behest. He hires youths with very polished English to woo his followers.

4. Pastor James Maina Ngang’a – Pastor Nganga is not new to controversy. The pastor was the first to use potassium permanganate to convert water into blood. He is a master in the game of conman ship. He is also a visitor to Koinange Street in the wee hours of the night.

5. Pastor Muriithi of Mavuno Church is another controversial pastor- he uses the phrase “fake it till you make it” – He drives top-of-range cars and lives in opulence. His wife uses more than sh 100,000 a day on cosmetics thanks to gullible followers. He has also impregnated several church girls who have even taken him to court.

6. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru – The controversial preacher cum politician has been making millions of money, thanks to his stupid followers. Wanjiru is currently constructing a monster house along Haile Selassie Avenue thanks to proceeds from her fake miracle and prayers. However, the house stalled after her followers became clever like what Prophet Buddha called ‘enlightenment’

7. Apostle Teresia Njenga – This woman is a lead pastor of the Synagogue of Hope Church Kasarani. Her followers are poor folks from Mwiki, Kasarani, Dandora, Kariobangi, and Githurai. Everything Teresia does is all fake. Recently she managed to pay prime adverts on Inooro and Citizen TV and she also hired notorious Kikuyu singer and fraudster, Karangu Wa Muraya to attract followers to her church. Like what Prophet Hosea in his nominal book “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge,”

8. Pastor Arthur Gitonga – Pastor Gitonga plies his trade at Redeemed Gospel Church in Huruma. The pastor has built his empire thanks to his gullible supporters. He is another fake pastor!

9. Pastor Pius Muiru – He is a senior Pastor at Maximum Miracle Centre. Muiru is one of the oldest men in the trade. He performs miracles at a price. His son Andrew Muiru has also inherited his father’s art of trade and he is conning followers like there is no tomorrow. Eddy is a close friend of fake Pastor Ezekiel.

10. Pastor Kanyari – Pastor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministry. His church is now a mini-betting platform. He usually asks his gullible followers to send money so that he can multiply them. Where in this world can the money be multiplied through fake miracles?

11. Pastor Wahome – He is the founder of Helicopter of God Ministries Church which is located in the City Centre. He is a polygamous man with a strong affinity for married women. He is another fake pastor.

12. Pastor John Nduati of God’s Power Church along Thika Road but now he has relocated partially to Dandora. This man is pathetic. 97% of his preaching is all about money. This man is a copycat of pastor Kanyari. He corroborates most of his financial begging with the verses in The Holy Bible. The man stage-manages his miracles like Kanyari. He mostly dupes women from Dandora, Kariobangi, Baba Ndogo, and Huruma estates

13. Apostle Peter Manyuru: Apostle Peter Manyuru is a renowned preacher and televangelist who is also a fake pastor. He performs his state-managed miracles through his Aviation TV station. We hope the government can open its eyes and see how this criminal operates when faking miracles.

14. Pastor Edward Mwai: Pastor Mwai is a lead pastor of Jesus Winner ministry situated along Thika Road next to TRM. The man has a huge following including the current president of Kenya William Ruto. The man is a con and he has amassed millions for selling miracles and selling anointing oil. We challenge KEBS and KRA to put stickers on the anointing oil because it is ‘just massage oil’ bought in supermarkets and sold as anointing oil.

If you love God, Keep off the above pastors…… You have been warned!

We will keep exposing more fake pastors like what Apostle Paul told the Ephesians in Ephesians:5:11

The Kenyan DAILY POST