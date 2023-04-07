Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has lost his mother.



The Fuji musician shared the sad news on Instagram.



Sharing a photo of him and his mum, he wrote in the caption:

“My JEWEL. I will miss you forever! Words fail me! Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven.”