Thursday April 20, 2023 – Singer Frank Ocean will not return to the Coachella stage for the festival’s second weekend, after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

The “Lost” singer’s injury has not improved and his doctor advised him to pull the plug on the second performance.

Ocean’s rep said in a statement;

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

In his absence, Blink-182 is now set to take center stage on Sunday night, according to Variety.