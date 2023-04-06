Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Frank Lampard has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new interim manager and he’s vowed to ‘give fans what they want for the remainder of the season.

Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021 after a season-and-a-half in charge, will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

Chelsea confirmed Lampard’s appointment after a breakthrough in negotiations on Wednesday April 5, following Graham Potter’s dismissal on Sunday night.

Speaking for the first time since his return was confirmed, Lampard said it was ‘an easy decision’ to come back and believes his knowledge of the club will help stabilise the team until the end of the season.

‘[It was an] Easy decision for me, this is my club. I’m also a very practicial person.

‘I’ve been on a different path since I left Chelsea but to come back when I’ve been asked and come back with a belief I can help until the end of the season.

‘Delighted to get the opportunity and I’m thankful. I’ve a good understanding of the squad, the training ground, the stadium and the fans and I’ll do my best.’

Lampard – who said he couldn’t yet confirm who would be in his backroom staff – said his main objectives were to help balance the squad and give everyone ‘a clean slate’.

‘[My targets are] to install the highest confidence and we want to win as many games as we can. There are big games ahead of us but we have to have a belief in the players and I’ll tell them that today.’

‘I was at the game on Tuesday night I know there’s a lot of talent in this squad. I’m excited to work with them and help them.

‘Everyone can have a clean slate and show in training what they can do with a competitive nature. We can all push each other and I can manage that.

‘Against Liverpool, we created a lot of great chances, I’ll be working with them on the training ground [to help with goalscoring] it was part of my game and I know the players will have that.

He also said he was looking forward to working with Mason Mount again – having overseen his rise to the first team but refused to comment on his struggles at Stamford Bridge this season.

‘I don’t know enough about it to talk about and I think it would be wrong for me to delve into. Mason has always been good for me, Reece James, Tammy Abaraham, and Tomori it’s been great to see them go on to big things.

‘I need to find out where he is but I know what I get from Mason and I just want him to perform on the pitch and I look forward to talking to him more’.

On his relationship with the Chelsea fans, he added: ‘I’m very thankful for the ones that are delighted. Those who aren’t they can know that I will work my utmost to give them a team that they’re proud of.