Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 24, 2023 – TV host, Tucker Carlson and Fox News have “agreed to part ways,” Fox news said in a statement Monday, April 24.

“We thank him for his service to the network,” Fox said in the statement, noting that Carlson’s last show was on Friday.

The American television host, conservative political commentator, and writer hosted the nightly political talk show ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News from 2016 until now.

The news comes nearly one week after the $787.5 million settlement agreement between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion’s suit had accused Fox News of recklessly airing false election claims and conspiracy theories in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson regularly did commentaries and analysis on false election claims since Donald Trump’s loss at the 2020 polls.