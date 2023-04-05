Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Donald Trump has been arrested in New York, making history as the first former or sitting US president to be arrested.

He surrendered before the Manhattan grand jury in New York on Tuesday, April 4 to face extraordinary criminal charges that threaten to derail the Republican leader’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The sealed indictment purportedly charges the 76-year old with more than 30 counts of corporate fraud, the most serious of which is allegedly paying ‘hush money’ to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Wearing a dark blue suit and red tie, Donald Trump showed little emotion on his face as he waved to a crowd assembled outside the courthouse.

When he departed from the Trump Tower, he held his fist in the air in a gesture to the reporters.

