Thursday April 13, 2023 – Bayern Munich stars had to separate Sadio Mane and his fellow teammate Leroy Sane inside the dressing room after a fight broke out following their 3 – 0 defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League.

Sane and Mane were seen confronting each other as they left the pitch at the Etihad Stadium and the row got heated when they went down the tunnel.

According to Mail Online, Mane was left disgruntled by the way in which Sane had addressed him during the argument and then punched the former City player in the face.

Sane was reportedly left with a bloodied lip before they were dragged away from each other.

Mane is said to have been picked up at Munich Airport in a private vehicle when the team arrived back on Wednesday April 12, while Sane boarded the team coach.