Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 15 April 2023 – Kasarani-based TikTok masseuse Steve Kariuki popularly known as Massage by Steve has posted a video attending to a plus-size lady.

He gently massaged her body as romantic music played in the background.

The lady was lost in the fantasy world as the hunk masseuse gave her the erotic massage.

Fans flooded his timeline after he posted the videos and cast doubt on claims that he doesn’t sleep with his clients.

Steve revealed in an interview that he charges up to Sh20, 000 for a whole day session.

He, however, has a 3000-5000 package.

The masseuse disclosed that he pursued a massage course that took him 6 months but before this, he used to be a hawker.

He further said that his parents and close relatives are so supportive of everything he does.

Watch his latest videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.