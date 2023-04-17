Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 17, 2023 – A former Everton footballer is reportedly considering legal action after finding out this week he will face no further action over alleged child sex offences after a two-year investigation.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in July 2021 at his home, which he shares with his partner and family.

It was confirmed in February that the CPS were contemplating whether to charge the former Premier League player or not.

But an announcement from Greater Manchester Police earlier this month confirmed there was not enough evidence to charge the star over the allegations.

The player, who denied all allegations, is now considering suing the force due to the length of time for which he was under investigation, the Sun reports.

He was reportedly arrested after a complaint was made relating to a young girl.

His lawyers have now told the paper he is considering launching a lawsuit.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police confirming no charges would be brought read: ‘The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

‘Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.’

The player was suspended by the Premier League outfit immediately after being arrested, which the club confirmed in a statement at the time.

It read: ‘Everton can confirm it has suspended a player pending a police investigation.

‘The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.’

While under investigation, the Everton player had his bail extended by a court multiple times.

During this time, his contract with Everton came to an end.