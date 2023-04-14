Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 14, 2023 – A former Everton player who was arrested on suspicion of child sex offences in 2021, has been cleared and won’t be charged.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons will face no further action, according to the police.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: ‘The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

‘Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.’

February saw confirmation that the Crown Prosecution Service were probing whether to charge the star or not.

The married player had been held by the police in July 2021, before being released on bail, which was extended around 12 months ago.

Magistrates approved an application for the extension, which was to last until July 2022.

The player was suspended by the Premier League club immediately, which the club confirmed in a statement at the time.

It read: ‘Everton can confirm it has suspended a player pending a police investigation.

‘The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.’